CITR Appointed Legal Administrator For Insolvent Compania Municipala Consolidari

CITR Appointed Legal Administrator For Insolvent Compania Municipala Consolidari. CITR, the leading insolvency practitioner in Romania, part of Impetum Group, was appointed by the Bucharest Court as judicial administrator of Compania Municipala Consolidari, upon a request by creditors to open insolvency proceedings. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]