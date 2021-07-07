 
July 7, 2021

Economy Minister: State-Run Salt Company Salrom To Be Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange
Economy Minister: State-Run Salt Company Salrom To Be Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui said in a Facebook post that salt company Salrom, the only salt producer in the country, which is 51% owned by the Romanian State and 49% held by property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea 49%, would be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in orderf to fund (...)

