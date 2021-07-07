Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 60; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 26,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 60; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 26,000. As many as 60 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 26,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Wednesday, 1,081,090 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured. To date, 8,429,482 RT-PCR tests and 1,534,646 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 14,304 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,786 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,518 on request) and 12,162 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 18 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]