July 7, 2021

Dozens of Romanian, foreign music artists to offer ten days of music at Electric Castle
Dozens of music artists from Romania and abroad are inviting their fans to the ten-day Electric Castle Festival, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca and Bontida, August 6-15. "Three days, six stages, dozens of music artists for the first weekend of EC_Special, all at Banffy Castle. Sigma and Noisia are back here, in the DJ Set format, and for the Dutch artist fans there will be an exciting moment: Noisia is at the last shows after 20 years at the top of electronic music (...) Ben Bohmer, Eelke Kleijn and Mind Against are part of that group of artists for whom every performance means an exploration of electronic music (...). More mature and attached to the style that has made them famous, Dj Marky, a 'veteran' of drum-n-bass, David Penn or the minimalist duo HVBO are rounding up, along with other artists, the list of reasons why festival-goers are expected to opt for a weekend spent exclusively at Bontida," reads a press statement released by the festival's organisers on Wednesday. The Bontida stage of the Electric Castle will be followed by the Cluj-Napoca stage. "On August 9, EC_Special will be moving to the city, to over 20 locations in Cluj-Napoca. Probably the most awaited stage, the one in Unirii Square, will offer every evening a mix of Romanian and foreign artists from all musical areas: Golan and The Blaze (DJ set), the French duo with one of the most spectacular evolutions in recent years in electronic music; (...) Asaf Avidan, the Israeli artist whose fame has become so great that director Wim Wenders has directed some of his videos; the eccentric Aurora, the pop sensation of Norwegian music that stops in Cluj just before her American tour; the always explosive Dubioza Kolektiv and one of the most important voices of her generation; the British rapper Slowthai; IAMDDDB (...) and Elena Mindru's show with the orchestra of the Romanian National Opera in Cluj proving that jazz sounds just as good when mixed with hip hop or symphonic music. Suie Paparude, Subcarpati, Irina Rimes, Alternosfera, Vita de Vie, Coma, CTC and Zdob si Zdub will round up the ply bill of the seven evenings in Piata Unirii," the release reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

