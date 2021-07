Wizrom Software Turnover Grows 3.8% in 2020, to RON28M

Wizrom Software Turnover Grows 3.8% in 2020, to RON28M. Romanian software solution provider Wizrom Software had a turnover of RON28 million in 2020, 3.8% higher on the year, and a net profit of RON2 million, up 18% compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]