Gral Medical Turnover Grows 50% YoY To EUR25M In 1H/2021. Private healthcare operator Gral Medical, the sixth largest on its market by turnover, reported a turnover of EUR25 million in the first half of 2021, up 50% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]