Exec-Edu poll: Romanian managers are certain that in 2021 Romanian economy will grow beyond 2019 level



Exec-Edu poll: Romanian managers are certain that in 2021 Romanian economy will grow beyond 2019 level.

Romanian managers are certain that in 2021 the Romanian economy will grow beyond the level of 2019, and this year their companies will obtain higher turnovers than in 2019. These are the conclusions of an opinion barometer conducted among Romanian managers by EXEC-EDU, the leader of the (...)