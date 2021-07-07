Ghinea: Next two days I will be in Brussels for final applied discussions on PNRR

Ghinea: Next two days I will be in Brussels for final applied discussions on PNRR. The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, is to conduct, Thursday and Friday, a working visit to Brussels, for the final applied discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and will have meetings with the Vice President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, and with the technical teams that are working on PNRR and the future operational programmes. "In the coming two days I will be in Brussels, for the final applied discussions, at the European Commission, on the PNRR. I will meet Margarethe Vestager, the Vice President of the European Commision and with the technical teams that are working on the PNRR and the future Operational Programmes on the part of the Commission. We have many remarkable things in the PNRR already agreed with the Commission. We will remain with a significant allotment for road, as well as for rail, which makes Romania receive by far the highest allotment for transport, compared to other states. The financing of 434 km of motorway through the PNRR is a success of the negotiations with the European Commission, but at the same time it implies a consistent effort to finalize the cost analysis in this phase, before the official adoption of the Plan," the minister wrote on Wednesday, on his Facebook page. He emphasized that PNRR is a plan tailored both towards the needs of Romania, as well as the priorities of economic transformations at the European level. Thus, Ghinea exemplified, we have the largest programme aimed reducing school drop-out, with funds worth half a million euro and the largest reforestation programme. "We are thus repairing systemic problems neglected in the past 30 years: through the PNRR, we will keep poor children in school and restore Romania's forests," the Minister noted. He also emphasized that Romania also has investments in the economy of the future, in digitization, in the robotization of administration, in the microelectronic industry and the green hydrogen industry. Furthermore, financial instruments worth 1.25 billion euro, negotiated with the European Investment Bank, the European Investment Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, money which will come into the economy immediately, plus over 500 million euro in grants for digitizing and technologizing companies. According to a release of the relevant ministry, the visit to Brussels is part of the evaluation and completion process for the PNRR, provided by Art. 19 of the regulations, which says that after official submission, the Commission evaluates the plans using 11 criteria and can ask for clarifications. So far, most components and sub-components of the PNRR reached a form agreed upon with the European Commission. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medima Health Opens EUR3M Clinic in Sibiu Medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, continues expansion by opening a clinic in Sibiu, central Romania, following an investment of EUR3 million.



Romania Raises RON648M Selling Debt on Local Market Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total of 648 million lei (EUR131.5 million) selling January 2028 bonds and 7-month bills on the local market, central bank data showed.



Total Value Of Equity, Bond Issues Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Tops EUR700M In 1H/2021 The first half of the year brought to the stock market 12 new equity issues: a company listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and 11 listed on the Multilateral Trading Segment of BVB, with the total value of equity stakes listed on the stock market in January-June (...)



IntMin Bode: Confident we will take concrete steps towards Schengen accession as soon as possible. Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode welcomed on Thursday the resolution voted by the European Parliament whereby the European Council is requested to approve Romania's accession to the Schengen area, emphasizing that our country has an "essential" role in the architecture of EU (...)



Central Romania: Jazz at Bran Castle festival returns with a new edition in August The eighth edition of the Jazz at Bran Castle festival will take place this summer in the inner courtyard of the famous Bran Castle and at the Rasnov Evangelical Church in central Romania. The event is scheduled for August 27-29. This year’s edition of the festival will bring lesser-known (...)



Gram Bistro And Suento Owners To Open New Restaurant In Downtown Bucharest End-July Adriana Danila and Stelian Olaru, the owners of the Gram Bistro and Suento by Gram restaurants, will be opening a new restaurant, at the end of July, on the ground floor of the Mendeleev Office 5 office building in capital Bucharest, under the Ever After by Gram (...)



Bucharest Mayor Dan: We received thanks from UEFA for EURO 2020 organization Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan stated on Thursday that UEFA thanked the Romanian authorities for the way in which they organized in Bucharest the four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship and appealed to sport, cultural or music event promoters to use the National Arena. (...)

