C Banker: Romania's Public Debt Would Do Well to Stay Below 60%



Romania's public debt should stay below 60% of the gross domestic product, or even 55%, and the country's budget deficit should return to below 3% within a reasonable time frame,central bank governor Mugur Isarescu told a press briefing after the bank's policy meeting (...)