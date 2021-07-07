PM Citu invokes EC estimate for a 7.4 pct economic growth in Romania , adds private sector responds positively to measures: We promised, we accomplished

PM Citu invokes EC estimate for a 7.4 pct economic growth in Romania , adds private sector responds positively to measures: We promised, we accomplished. Prime Minister Florin Citu invokes the European Commission’s estimates according to which Romania is expected to record a 7.4 percent economic growth this year, adding that the private sector has responded positively to the measures implemented. “We promised, we accomplished! The European (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]