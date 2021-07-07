Romanian-German Governmental Committee for German Ethnics in Romania contributes to strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Germany

Romanian-German Governmental Committee for German Ethnics in Romania contributes to strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Germany. President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Wednesday a message to the Joint Romanian-German Governmental Committee on the issue of German ethnics in Romania. "The Romanian-German Governmental Committee for German Ethnics in Romania is one of the factors that contributed to the consolidation of bilateral cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany. The relationship between the two states is extremely important, strategic in nature, defined by a very good political collaboration, of strong historical and social ties and by a rich economic cooperation," the head of state communicates in the message presented by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor, in Brasov, during the 24th session of the Romanian-German Governmental Committee for German Ethnics in Romania. President Iohannis points out that, despite the difficulties generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Romanian-German relations have remained at a very high level and appreciated the performance of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of last year and the efforts to advance the European agenda in the difficult context generated by the pandemic crisis. He also evoked the positive influence of the German minority in the development of the Romanian society and of the bilateral economic relations, Germany being present every year on the first places in the top of the foreign investors in Romania. The head of state also appreciated the cooperation in the field of education, especially the sharing of the German experience on dual education. "The continuation of projects and initiatives in this field contributes to the synergy between education and the economy, with long-term benefits, including in terms of bilateral economic relations. From this perspective, we recently welcomed the 25th anniversary of existence and development of the German line of studies at the Babes Bolyai University, an example of how the German language can contribute to the competitiveness of higher education and to increasing its contribution to economic exchanges," says Iohannis. The head of state also emphasizes that our country's policy in the field of protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities is a model system for addressing minority issues, and the German minority in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany are strong bridges between the two states. "The concrete projects initiated due to the general framework offered by this Joint Committee have contributed, in an essential way, to the preservation of the identity and to the economic and social development of both the German ethnic community in Romania and the communities they belong to," says President Iohannis, thanking for the support provided by the Bundestag to teachers in Romania who carry out their activity in schools with German as the mother tongue. According to the head of state, the continuity in the functioning of the educational and cultural institutions of the minorities ensures not only the preservation of Romania's diversity, cultural and linguistic richness for centuries, but also brings benefits for the social and economic development of the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona iacob, editor: Razavan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

