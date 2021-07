Ropharma Seeks to Sell Land in Iasi for EUR2M

Ropharma Seeks to Sell Land in Iasi for EUR2M. Pharmacy chain Ropharma (RPH.RO), owned by Mihai Miron, summoned shareholders for August 10 to approve the sale of a land plot in Iasi for RON2.02 million plus VAT. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]