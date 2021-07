Latvia's Food Union Reaches 96% Holding in Romanian Ice Cream Maker Alpin 57 Lux

Food Union, a Latvian food manufacturing and wholesale group, has reached a holding of 96% in Romanian ice cream maker Alpin 57 Lux based in Alba county, Confidas.ro data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]