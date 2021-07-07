New EC estimates: Romania is expected to have the highest economic growth in the EU in 2021, of 7.4%



By rbj Romania's economy will grow by 7.4% in 2021 and by 4.9% in 2022, after an advance of 5.1% this year and 4.9% next year is estimated, according to the interim forecasts for the summer of the year 2021, published on Wednesday by the European Commission. In the European Union, the economy (...)