 
Romaniapress.com

July 7, 2021

Iohannis: Educated Romania project has historical financial backing - 3.6 billion euro
Jul 7, 2021

Iohannis: Educated Romania project has historical financial backing - 3.6 billion euro.

The Educated Romania project benefits from a "historical financial backing" of over 3 billion and a half euro, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday. "The Educated Romania project has an important, I would say historical, financial backing, worth 3.6 billion euro. Additionally, through other European funds, we will finance by 400 million euro the renovation of educational units in the state pre-university education, in order to guarantee the safety and security of children and teaches in schools," stated the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that "it's time to implement the Educated Romania project and to prioritize investments in the education system." Iohannis emphasized that he insisted the necessary financing for a part of the priorities and reforms of the project be ensured, including through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. "I am referring, for example, to reducing school drop-out, through support granted to over 2,500 pre-university education units, the outfitting of 10,000 school laboratories and specialty rooms, the furnishing of 75,000 classrooms, the building of 140 daycares and complementary services for early education, the building of 10 dual education system centers, the development of a network of green schools and the training of 100,000 teachers for online teaching," said President Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medima Health Opens EUR3M Clinic in Sibiu Medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, continues expansion by opening a clinic in Sibiu, central Romania, following an investment of EUR3 million.

Romania Raises RON648M Selling Debt on Local Market Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total of 648 million lei (EUR131.5 million) selling January 2028 bonds and 7-month bills on the local market, central bank data showed.

Total Value Of Equity, Bond Issues Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Tops EUR700M In 1H/2021 The first half of the year brought to the stock market 12 new equity issues: a company listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and 11 listed on the Multilateral Trading Segment of BVB, with the total value of equity stakes listed on the stock market in January-June (...)

IntMin Bode: Confident we will take concrete steps towards Schengen accession as soon as possible. Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode welcomed on Thursday the resolution voted by the European Parliament whereby the European Council is requested to approve Romania's accession to the Schengen area, emphasizing that our country has an "essential" role in the architecture of EU (...)

Central Romania: Jazz at Bran Castle festival returns with a new edition in August The eighth edition of the Jazz at Bran Castle festival will take place this summer in the inner courtyard of the famous Bran Castle and at the Rasnov Evangelical Church in central Romania. The event is scheduled for August 27-29. This year’s edition of the festival will bring lesser-known (...)

Gram Bistro And Suento Owners To Open New Restaurant In Downtown Bucharest End-July Adriana Danila and Stelian Olaru, the owners of the Gram Bistro and Suento by Gram restaurants, will be opening a new restaurant, at the end of July, on the ground floor of the Mendeleev Office 5 office building in capital Bucharest, under the Ever After by Gram (...)

Bucharest Mayor Dan: We received thanks from UEFA for EURO 2020 organization Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan stated on Thursday that UEFA thanked the Romanian authorities for the way in which they organized in Bucharest the four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship and appealed to sport, cultural or music event promoters to use the National Arena. (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |