Iohannis: Educated Romania project has historical financial backing - 3.6 billion euro

Iohannis: Educated Romania project has historical financial backing - 3.6 billion euro. The Educated Romania project benefits from a "historical financial backing" of over 3 billion and a half euro, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday. "The Educated Romania project has an important, I would say historical, financial backing, worth 3.6 billion euro. Additionally, through other European funds, we will finance by 400 million euro the renovation of educational units in the state pre-university education, in order to guarantee the safety and security of children and teaches in schools," stated the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that "it's time to implement the Educated Romania project and to prioritize investments in the education system." Iohannis emphasized that he insisted the necessary financing for a part of the priorities and reforms of the project be ensured, including through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. "I am referring, for example, to reducing school drop-out, through support granted to over 2,500 pre-university education units, the outfitting of 10,000 school laboratories and specialty rooms, the furnishing of 75,000 classrooms, the building of 140 daycares and complementary services for early education, the building of 10 dual education system centers, the development of a network of green schools and the training of 100,000 teachers for online teaching," said President Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]