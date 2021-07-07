Bulgarian Chief of Defense meets leadership of Romanian Defense Ministry

Bulgarian Chief of Defense meets leadership of Romanian Defense Ministry. Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca and Chief of Romania's Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, met today at the Ministry's headquarters with Bulgarian Chief of Defense, Admiral Emil Eftim, who is on a visit to Romania until Thursday, the Defense Ministry said in a release. According to the cited document, "the talks focused on increasing participation in joint training activities, developing the two states' commitments in the field of regional security and strengthening NATO's assurance measures in the Black Sea area." In this context, Minister Ciuca welcomed the good level of bilateral military cooperation with Bulgaria, which "can strengthen regional stability and increase the preparedness of the troops of the two states". The agenda of the Chiefs of Defense included meetings with the commands of the South-East Multinational Brigade, 8th Multiple Rocket Launcher Brigade and 282nd Armored Brigade, as well as visits to static exhibitions with the units' war hardware and combat equipment. The two officials also participated in the inauguration of the new stadium of the Steaua Bucharest Army Sports Club. Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu voiced his opinion that a good cohesion of the troops has been achieved as a result of the consistent participation of the Romanian and Bulgarian land forces in the "Strike Back 21", "Steadfast Defender 21" and "Defender Europe 21" exercises. The constant cooperation in Blue Bridge-type training exercises through joint air policing missions in the border area has helped increase the interoperability of the air forces of the two countries, he remarked. The cooperation between the two navies, materialized in the participation in the annual multinational exercises "Poseidon", "Sea Shield", "Breeze", as well as in the presence in the "NATO Sea Guardian" operation has contributed to building maritime security capacity, increasing the efficiency of the early warning system and to the integrated application of counter-terrorism measures in the naval field. "We stay open to increasing the number of training events under the Allied Joint Training Program to improve our joint response capacity. As neighboring and allied Black Sea states, we aim to ensure stability in this region. Bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation in EU and NATO formats remain solid milestone for improving the regional security climate. The support for the allied defensive capabilities deployed to various countries demonstrates the willingness of the two armies to work together for the achievement of the deterrence and defense posture on NATO's South-East flank," said Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu. On the sidelines of the visit, Admiral Emil Eftimov met with Bulgarian servicemen stationed in Romania in multinational structures; his program also includes meetings with the command teams of the Southeast Multinational Division and the 74th PATRIOT Regiment. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medima Health Opens EUR3M Clinic in Sibiu Medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, continues expansion by opening a clinic in Sibiu, central Romania, following an investment of EUR3 million.



Romania Raises RON648M Selling Debt on Local Market Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total of 648 million lei (EUR131.5 million) selling January 2028 bonds and 7-month bills on the local market, central bank data showed.



Total Value Of Equity, Bond Issues Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Tops EUR700M In 1H/2021 The first half of the year brought to the stock market 12 new equity issues: a company listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and 11 listed on the Multilateral Trading Segment of BVB, with the total value of equity stakes listed on the stock market in January-June (...)



IntMin Bode: Confident we will take concrete steps towards Schengen accession as soon as possible. Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode welcomed on Thursday the resolution voted by the European Parliament whereby the European Council is requested to approve Romania's accession to the Schengen area, emphasizing that our country has an "essential" role in the architecture of EU (...)



Central Romania: Jazz at Bran Castle festival returns with a new edition in August The eighth edition of the Jazz at Bran Castle festival will take place this summer in the inner courtyard of the famous Bran Castle and at the Rasnov Evangelical Church in central Romania. The event is scheduled for August 27-29. This year’s edition of the festival will bring lesser-known (...)



Gram Bistro And Suento Owners To Open New Restaurant In Downtown Bucharest End-July Adriana Danila and Stelian Olaru, the owners of the Gram Bistro and Suento by Gram restaurants, will be opening a new restaurant, at the end of July, on the ground floor of the Mendeleev Office 5 office building in capital Bucharest, under the Ever After by Gram (...)



Bucharest Mayor Dan: We received thanks from UEFA for EURO 2020 organization Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan stated on Thursday that UEFA thanked the Romanian authorities for the way in which they organized in Bucharest the four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship and appealed to sport, cultural or music event promoters to use the National Arena. (...)

