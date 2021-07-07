Kelemen Hunor: No blockage in coalition, we support SIIJ abolition; mistakes of past musn't be repeated

Kelemen Hunor: No blockage in coalition, we support SIIJ abolition; mistakes of past musn't be repeated. Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, the chair of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) stated on Wednesday that there is no blockage within the governing coalition on the topic of the dismantlement of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) and added that he expects the Senate to be convoked in extraordinary session on the topic, the law being already on the agenda. "I don't see any blockage. (...) We have a single vote and I am speaking about an amendment that says that magistrates will be investigated by an existing section, nothing is abolished, nothing is established, it's an existing department of the General Prosecutor's Office - the criminal investigation and criminology department, our proposal is not to repeat the mistakes of the past, not to make another mistake, another department, the magistrates to be investigated by that department. (...) Surely, in the Judiciary Committee this amendment may pass or not. In case it does pass the Judiciary Committee, it goes to the Senate's vote. If it fails, we will support the option of the Government. If it passes, then certainly another procedure will follow, as we are speaking of a bicameralism issue (...) Otherwise, there is no blockage, we are for abolishing the SIIJ and I asked the Senate be convoked as quickly as possible. (...) I have no disputes, neither with the Justice Minister, nor anyone else, I would like to abolish the department next week," Kelemen Hunor mentioned, after participating in the a meeting of the governing coalition. The UDMR leader recalled that he supports the amendment submitted by the Parliamentary group of the Union. "Whoever wants, votes, whoever wants, does not vote. There is no rift in the coalition, we agree with the abolishing of the SIIJ. This amendment was not subjected to a vote. (...) We collaborate well with the Justice Minister, I understand his position, he isn't alone in the coalition and doesn't have the possibility to decide on important matters," Kelemen Hunor added. Justice Minister Stelian Ion stated, after participating in the governing coalition sitting, that the coalition is running extraordinarily well, except in the Justice chapter, and that the UDMR is not respecting the governing programme. "The coalition is working extraordinarily well, less on the judiciary. The National Liberal Party and USR PLUS share the same opinion on this chapter, as we plan to call an extraordinary session next week to dissolve the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) and restore powers, as per the Venice Commission's recommendation and the government's bill. Yet the UDMR has a different opinion. I find it totally unacceptable that UDMR does not respect the governing program, as it attempts to somehow deceive the electorate by pretending to dismantle the SIIJ but restoring it as a section of the General Prosecutor's Office. We cannot just pretend to respect the governing program," said Stelian Ion.(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medima Health Opens EUR3M Clinic in Sibiu Medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, continues expansion by opening a clinic in Sibiu, central Romania, following an investment of EUR3 million.



Romania Raises RON648M Selling Debt on Local Market Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total of 648 million lei (EUR131.5 million) selling January 2028 bonds and 7-month bills on the local market, central bank data showed.



Total Value Of Equity, Bond Issues Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Tops EUR700M In 1H/2021 The first half of the year brought to the stock market 12 new equity issues: a company listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and 11 listed on the Multilateral Trading Segment of BVB, with the total value of equity stakes listed on the stock market in January-June (...)



IntMin Bode: Confident we will take concrete steps towards Schengen accession as soon as possible. Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode welcomed on Thursday the resolution voted by the European Parliament whereby the European Council is requested to approve Romania's accession to the Schengen area, emphasizing that our country has an "essential" role in the architecture of EU (...)



Central Romania: Jazz at Bran Castle festival returns with a new edition in August The eighth edition of the Jazz at Bran Castle festival will take place this summer in the inner courtyard of the famous Bran Castle and at the Rasnov Evangelical Church in central Romania. The event is scheduled for August 27-29. This year’s edition of the festival will bring lesser-known (...)



Gram Bistro And Suento Owners To Open New Restaurant In Downtown Bucharest End-July Adriana Danila and Stelian Olaru, the owners of the Gram Bistro and Suento by Gram restaurants, will be opening a new restaurant, at the end of July, on the ground floor of the Mendeleev Office 5 office building in capital Bucharest, under the Ever After by Gram (...)



Bucharest Mayor Dan: We received thanks from UEFA for EURO 2020 organization Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan stated on Thursday that UEFA thanked the Romanian authorities for the way in which they organized in Bucharest the four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship and appealed to sport, cultural or music event promoters to use the National Arena. (...)

