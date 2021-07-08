European Commissioner for Home Affairs says Romania should join the Schengen area

"It is the time for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to take their places [as Schengen members]," European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on July 7 in a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Economica.net reported. Johansson argued for restoring the Schengen area by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]