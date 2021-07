INS Revises Up Romania’s GDP Growth To 2.9% In 1Q/2021 Vs. 4Q/2020 From 2.8%

INS Revises Up Romania’s GDP Growth To 2.9% In 1Q/2021 Vs. 4Q/2020 From 2.8%. Romania's gross domestic product grew 2.9% in real terms in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, provisional (2) estimates from the country's statistics board INS showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]