Dairy Producer Carmo-Lact Prod Doubles Profit in 2020. Carmo-Lact Prod (Bistrita-Nasaud) dairy producer posted more than RON132.7 million (EUR27.5 million) revenue last year, an increase of 26% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]