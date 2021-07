Prodal 94 to Make Investments in Carpatina and Lipomin Mineral Water Brands

Prodal 94 to Make Investments in Carpatina and Lipomin Mineral Water Brands. Spirits producer and mineral water bottler Prodal 94 plans to end 2021 with RON11 million revenue, an increase of 18% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from the data the company officials supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]