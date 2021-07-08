Romania’s Electric Castle festival reveals lineup for special 10-day edition next month
Dozens of local and international artists will entertain the crowds at the special edition of Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals. EC_Special, scheduled for August 6-15, will take place in several locations in Bontida and Cluj-Napoca. Sigma (DJ-set), Noisia (DJ-Set), DJ (...)
