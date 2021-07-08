President Iohannis attends the 6th summit meeting of the Three Seas Initiative hosted by Sofia

President Iohannis attends the 6th summit meeting of the Three Seas Initiative hosted by Sofia. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will be attending the 6th summit meeting of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 8-9. On July 8, he is scheduled to attend an official dinner for the summit attendees. On July 9, he will attend the summit at the National Palace of... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]