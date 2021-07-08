BuildGreen study: Romania ranks 3rd among CEE countries with over 300 sustainably-certified properties between 2010-2020

The combined area of all properties certified in Romania between 2010-2020 leads to a total gross area of 7,840,000 m2. 2019-2020 represent more than double the number of certificates signed in all preview years. Sustainable certifications becomes a strategic tools in reaching EU Green Deal (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]