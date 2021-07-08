Minister Ghinea pays two-day working visit to Brussels for final applied discussions on PNRR
Jul 8, 2021
Minister Ghinea pays two-day working visit to Brussels for final applied discussions on PNRR.
The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, is to conduct, Thursday and Friday, a working visit to Brussels, for the final applied discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and will have meetings with the Vice President of the European Commission, (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]