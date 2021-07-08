PM Citu: Gov't okays extension of state of alert

PM Citu: Gov't okays extension of state of alert. The Government approved a decision to extend the state of alert, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday. "In today's Government meeting, we also approved the Government's decision to extend the state of alert," the prime minister said at Victoria Palace. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted, in Wednesday's meeting, a decision proposing the extension of the alert state on the entire national territory, for a period of 30 days, starting with July 12, as well as the preventive and control measures applied in the current epidemiological context. "The main change from the measures in force is to increase the period for which exemptions from the measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 are applicable to persons who have been ill with the disease from 90 to 180 days after the date of confirmation of SARS CoV-2 infection,'' CNSU reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]