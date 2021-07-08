Nazare dismissed as finance minister

Nazare dismissed as finance minister. On Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced having submitted to President Klaus Iohannis a request for the removal from office of Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. "After a discussion with the coalition members on Tuesday evening, when I announced having requested the resignation of the minister of public finance, he informed that he does not want to resign and prefers to be removed from office. Today, after another discussion with the coalition members early in the day I sent to President Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Mr Alexandru Nazare from the office of finance minister," Citu said after a government meeting. The prime minister said he also submitted a request for him to be the interim finance minister. "Minister Nazare had the opportunity to resign, he preferred to be fired. All coalition leaders were announced on Tuesday afternoon and we had another discussion this morning," Citu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]