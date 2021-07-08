JusMin Ion meets US chargé d'affaires: Imminent reforms that Romania needs - discussed

JusMin Ion meets US chargé d'affaires: Imminent reforms that Romania needs - discussed. The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, had a new meeting with David Muniz, the chargé d'affaires of the United States of America in Bucharest, the discussions aiming at the "imminent" reforms that Romania "needs". "I thank Mr. Muniz for his tireless work in strengthening cooperation between our countries in the field of justice. We discussed the problems facing the judiciary today in Romania and the imminent reforms our country needs," said Stelian Ion, according to a Ministry of Justice press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. He added that the US will always be alongside Romania in the process of strengthening the rule of law, key-institutions for our country, such as DNA and DIICOT, and "finalizing" the reforms undertaken. "In a broader sense, we are perfectly aligned with the idea that the evolution of corruption is inversely proportional to that of economic development," the justice minister said.