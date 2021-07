Marius Alexe Raises Stake in Dairy Producer Bonas to 5.25%

Marius Alexe Raises Stake in Dairy Producer Bonas to 5.25%. Investor Marius Alexe, 38, has raised his holding in dairy producer Bonas Import Export (BONA.RO) to over 5%, the company said in a stock market report Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]