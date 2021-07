Sameday 2020 Turnover Soars 142% YoY To Nearly RON400M Due To E-Commerce Boom

Sameday 2020 Turnover Soars 142% YoY To Nearly RON400M Due To E-Commerce Boom. Courier services company Sameday, owned by online retailer eMag, reported a turnover of approximately RON400 million in 2020, up 142% from 2019, due to the growth of the e-commerce sector, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, and to the development of the logistics (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]