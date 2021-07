AmRest opens first Burger King restaurant in Brasov this week

AmRest opens first Burger King restaurant in Brasov this week. AmRest, one of the largest European restaurant and food service platforms, will open the first Burger King restaurant in Brasov, central Romania, on Friday, July 9. The new restaurant can be found in Afi Brasov. This is the first Burger King restaurant opened outside Bucharest and is part of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]