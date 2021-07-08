Bucharest Mayor Dan: We received thanks from UEFA for EURO 2020 organization
Jul 8, 2021
Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan stated on Thursday that UEFA thanked the Romanian authorities for the way in which they organized in Bucharest the four matches of the 2020 European Football Championship and appealed to sport, cultural or music event promoters to use the National Arena.
"As you know, we are in the final days before the handing over of the stadium from UEFA to the city. EURO 2020 was a success. Bucharest and the National Arena were at the highest international standards for event organization. We received thanks from UEFA for the way in which we organized. Many people believe that we have a stadium and we only opened the door and said: here, use this stadium! For EURO 2020 there were hundreds of people working on the construction side, on the electronic systems part, not least there were a thousand volunteers that contributed to guiding spectators and many other things. In what regards volunteers, because they didn't get to see any match, we will have an event together here, we will watch together, here, on the National Arena, the EURO 2020 final," said Nicusor Dan, in a statement at the National Arena.
The General Mayor invited event promoters to use the National Arena for concerts, shows or sports competitions, maintaining the stadium is no longer "a fief."
"I want to send a message of openness to event organizers. The National Arena is no longer a fief, the National Arena is a space open for events. We passed in the General Council, a few days ago, the amendment of the decision that establishes the prices for this sport and cultural event space. We are absolutely open for football teams, for cultural events, concert organizers. We would be very glad to have the most interesting shows for Bucharesters and the people around," said Nicusor Dan.
He also announced that, in October, the National Arena is set to host the most important international gaming championship, which will be watched by 80 million people in the entire world.
"Since taking over the mandate, I said that one of the objectives of this mandate is to put Bucharest on the map of the main cultural, sports and business events. For this we have to use the competitive opportunities and advantages that we have, and the National Arena is one of the competitive advantages. I concluded an agreement with an American company, to organize the largest international e-sports event this year. It's a competition that will take place on the National Arena, in mid-October. It's a competition that will be watched by somewhere around 80 million people around the world, with 40 million dollars in prizes, of which 16 pct goes to the Romanian state budget. It's the e-sports event with the highest prize in history," added the general mayor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)
