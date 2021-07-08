Arafat: COVID-19 vaccination, solution to avoid serious fourth wave of pandemic

Arafat: COVID-19 vaccination, solution to avoid serious fourth wave of pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination is the solution to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic, said on Thursday, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, who added that, currently, the Delta version of SARS- CoV-2 is "on the rise" almost everywhere in the world. "Fortunately for us, we are still in a controlled situation and in a very good situation at the moment. Through mobility, leaving the country and going to other countries where the Delta variant is present, the Delta variant may be on the rise. The measures being taken are conditional upon incidence rates (...) We pursue the recommendation that vaccination remains the only solution to at least avoid a serious impact of infection and this is seen in other countries, where Indeed, even though the number of cases there has increased significantly, the impact on the intensive care units is not the same as before vaccination. Those vaccinated who get the new variants are much fewer than those who are not vaccinated, at least these are the data that we have seen recently in the UK. The recommendation remains therefore that vaccination is the solution to avoid a serious fourth wave and, obviously, no one can guarantee what will happen in the next period. An increase may occur, there might be a controllable increase, as has been until now, this all depends on us and on the observance of the minimum health rules," said Arafat, at the end of the Government meeting. According to him, no one can say at this time whether a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic can be avoided. "I cannot say this, because no one can tell you that we can fully avoid, that is, that nothing will happen, especially since Romania does not live in a glass bubble. So, we are with the rest of the countries, we travel, we are moving, there is mobility both to Romania and from Romania to other parts and especially during the holidays. So I don't think that someone can guarantee that we will avoid one hundred percent and we will remain in the current situation, which is very favorable. But to be able to have a controllable situation further on, by increasing the number of those who have immunity and who are vaccinated. That yes, it is possible," the head of DSU maintained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

COVID-19 travel: Romania adds Spain to the yellow list, UK remains on the red list The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 8 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The most important change is that Spain was moved from the green to the (...)



Romanians Spend More Than RON2B on Fast Food a Year The restaurant market went down to less than RON10 billion in 2020 compared with RON14 billion in 2019. The fast-food segment accounted for some 20% to 25%.



President Iohannis meets heads of US Congress delegation at 3SI Summit On Thursday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with US Senators Roger F. Wicker and Ben Cardin, who lead the US Congress delegation at the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, on the sidelines of the event. According to a press statement released by the Romanian (...)



European Parliament recommends Romania, Bulgaria for full Schengen membership The European Parliament adopted, with 505 votes against 134 and 54 abstentions, a report in which it reiterates that Romania and Bulgaria must be fully integrated into the Schengen area while stating that Croatia also meets the technical requirements. The request is included in the Annual (...)



Catalyst Romania II invests EUR 1.2 mln in SeedBlink crowdfunding platform Catalyst Romania Fund II – one of the most important VC funds in the region, having Marius Ghenea as Managing Partner – joins SeedBlink’s endeavour to expand into the EU and to support the tech start-up ecosystem by investing EUR 1.2 mln as the lead investor in the Series A EUR 3 mln round. (...)



Romanian medical imagery network Medima reaches six units The medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, is expanding and opening a clinic in Sibiu after an investment of EUR 3 mln. This is the sixth unit operated by Medima at a national level, the company's goal being to reach a network of 15 clinics in the coming (...)



Intercereal Has RON40M for Investments in 2020 Romanian entrepreneur Augustin Oancea, who owns electricity, gas and oil product trader Tinmar Energy, has a RON40 million investment budget for Intercereal, which he acquired last year.

