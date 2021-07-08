Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 30; tests performed in last 24 hours: 25,863

As many as 30 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 25,863 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,081,120 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured. To date, 8,441,733 RT-PCR tests and 1,548,258 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 12,251 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,763 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,488 on request) and 13,612 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 15 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]