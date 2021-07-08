Total Value Of Equity, Bond Issues Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Tops EUR700M In 1H/2021

Total Value Of Equity, Bond Issues Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Tops EUR700M In 1H/2021. The first half of the year brought to the stock market 12 new equity issues: a company listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and 11 listed on the Multilateral Trading Segment of BVB, with the total value of equity stakes listed on the stock market in January-June (...)