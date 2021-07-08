 
July 8, 2021

Romania Hotel Market Expects Rebound Until 2024; 17 New Hotels Due To Be Delivered In Next Three Years.

Romania’s hotel market, the most affected sector by the coronavirus pandemic, expects to revive until 2024. In Romania, the net occupancy rate in 2020 was 11.3% lower than in 2019. For 2021-2023, 17 new hotels, with over 2,000 rooms, are due to be delivered, half of which in capital (...)

COVID-19 travel: Romania adds Spain to the yellow list, UK remains on the red list The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 8 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The most important change is that Spain was moved from the green to the (...)

Romanians Spend More Than RON2B on Fast Food a Year The restaurant market went down to less than RON10 billion in 2020 compared with RON14 billion in 2019. The fast-food segment accounted for some 20% to 25%.

President Iohannis meets heads of US Congress delegation at 3SI Summit On Thursday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with US Senators Roger F. Wicker and Ben Cardin, who lead the US Congress delegation at the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, on the sidelines of the event. According to a press statement released by the Romanian (...)

European Parliament recommends Romania, Bulgaria for full Schengen membership The European Parliament adopted, with 505 votes against 134 and 54 abstentions, a report in which it reiterates that Romania and Bulgaria must be fully integrated into the Schengen area while stating that Croatia also meets the technical requirements. The request is included in the Annual (...)

Catalyst Romania II invests EUR 1.2 mln in SeedBlink crowdfunding platform Catalyst Romania Fund II – one of the most important VC funds in the region, having Marius Ghenea as Managing Partner – joins SeedBlink’s endeavour to expand into the EU and to support the tech start-up ecosystem by investing EUR 1.2 mln as the lead investor in the Series A EUR 3 mln round. (...)

Romanian medical imagery network Medima reaches six units The medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, is expanding and opening a clinic in Sibiu after an investment of EUR 3 mln. This is the sixth unit operated by Medima at a national level, the company's goal being to reach a network of 15 clinics in the coming (...)

Intercereal Has RON40M for Investments in 2020 Romanian entrepreneur Augustin Oancea, who owns electricity, gas and oil product trader Tinmar Energy, has a RON40 million investment budget for Intercereal, which he acquired last year.

 


