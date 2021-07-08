Central Romania: Jazz at Bran Castle festival returns with a new edition in August

Central Romania: Jazz at Bran Castle festival returns with a new edition in August. The eighth edition of the Jazz at Bran Castle festival will take place this summer in the inner courtyard of the famous Bran Castle and at the Rasnov Evangelical Church in central Romania. The event is scheduled for August 27-29. This year’s edition of the festival will bring lesser-known (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]