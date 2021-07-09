Pavement producer Symmetrica pours EUR 6 mln in new factory in western Romania

Pavement producer Symmetrica pours EUR 6 mln in new factory in western Romania. Romanian pavement and curb manufacturer Symmetrica announced that it had inaugurated a new production unit in Arad County, in Zimandu Nou, following an investment of over EUR 6 mln, News.ro reported. The company estimates a 15% increase in business this year, from RON 162 mln (EUR 35 mln) lei (...)