Romania confirms strong Q1 GDP growth. Romania’s statistics office INS revised upward from 2.8% to 2.9% the quarterly growth rate for the GDP in the first quarter of the year (Q1) while leaving unchanged the annual growth rate at minus 0.2% - under the first revision of the detailed GDP data for the quarter. The revision seems to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]