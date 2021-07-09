Euler Hermes doubts Romanian Govt.’s fiscal consolidation target this year

Euler Hermes doubts Romanian Govt.’s fiscal consolidation target this year. Romania’s budget deficit will hardly be brought under 8% of GDP this year, given the fiscal policies and structure of expenditures that haven’t changed significantly, says Mihai Chipirliu, Risk Director for the local subsidiary of trade credit insurance specialist Euler Hermes. Furthermore, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]