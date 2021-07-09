Swimmer David Popovici breaks world junior record in men's 200 m freestyleRomanian swimmer David Popovici broke the world junior record in the men's 200 m freestyle on Friday, at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, securing a place in the final of the event.
After taking down the world record in the 100 m freestyle twice in just a few days, the (...)
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,183 people immunised in 24hRomania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,013 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 522 of Moderna vaccine, 217 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,431 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Since (...)
Flash Eurobarometer survey finds 75 pct of Romanians favor switch to euroRomania has the highest percentage of respondents with a positive opinion about the introduction of the European single currency - 75 percent, found the latest Flash Eurobarometer survey released on Friday, which shows that the switch to the euro enjoys broad support in EU member states that (...)
LabMin Turcan: 100,000 jobs created year to date, encouraging upward trendMinister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan told a press conference today in Cluj-Napoca that some 100,000 new jobs have been created in Romania since the beginning of the year, most of them on an indefinite term, which is encouraging.
"About 100,000 jobs have appeared in Romania (...)