July 9, 2021

COVID-19 travel: Romania adds Spain to the yellow list, UK remains on the red list
COVID-19 travel: Romania adds Spain to the yellow list, UK remains on the red list.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 8 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The most important change is that Spain was moved from the green to the (...)

