European Parliament recommends Romania, Bulgaria for full Schengen membership

European Parliament recommends Romania, Bulgaria for full Schengen membership. The European Parliament adopted, with 505 votes against 134 and 54 abstentions, a report in which it reiterates that Romania and Bulgaria must be fully integrated into the Schengen area while stating that Croatia also meets the technical requirements. The request is included in the Annual (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]