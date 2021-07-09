Catalyst Romania II invests EUR 1.2 mln in SeedBlink crowdfunding platform

Catalyst Romania II invests EUR 1.2 mln in SeedBlink crowdfunding platform. Catalyst Romania Fund II – one of the most important VC funds in the region, having Marius Ghenea as Managing Partner – joins SeedBlink’s endeavour to expand into the EU and to support the tech start-up ecosystem by investing EUR 1.2 mln as the lead investor in the Series A EUR 3 mln round. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]