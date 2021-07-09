Coronavirus/ CNSU updates list of countries in red, yellow, green areas

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday updated the list of countries or areas with high epidemiological risk. "The list and classification of countries / territories of epidemiological risk are approved in order to establish the persons on whom the measure of 14-day quarantine is established regarding those who arrive in Romania from these, provided in the annex to this decision. The decision is published in the Official Journal of Romania Part I and is communicated to all components of the National Emergency Management System, for implementation by order and administrative acts of their leaders," provides Decision no. 43 of the CNSU. In the red area one will find: * Seychelles * Columbia * Namibia * Mongolia * Argentina * Kuwait * Fiji * Tunisia * Uruguay * Jersey * Oman * Cyprus * Maldives * UK * Brazil * South Africa * Costa Rica * Suriname * Cuba * Panama * Paraguay * British Virgin Islands * Nepal * India In the yellow area there are: * Chile * Saint Kitts and Nevis * United Arab Emirates * Georgia * Kyrgyzstan * Portugal * Malaysia * Botswana * Spain * Trinidad and Tobago * Bahrain * Iraq * Russian Federation * Bolivia * Zambia * Iran * United States Virgin Islands * Andorra * Guyana The rest of the countries are on the green list. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]