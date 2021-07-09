President Iohannis: We can prevent return of COVID-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated

President Iohannis: We can prevent return of COVID-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated. President Klaus Iohannis doesn't think that there is need for new restrictive measures in Romania, underscoring that anti-COVID vaccination is the solution for preventing a return of the pandemic. "Honestly, I don't think that we should impose restrictive measures right now, but we must continue with the vaccination. There is already one year and a half during which I said again and again and I repeat it now that we can only exit the pandemic and prevent it from returning, because this is what we are talking about right now, by getting on with the vaccination. We can do it, because we have the vaccine available without scheduling, without any bureaucracy. I recommend each and every Romanian get vaccinated to avoid ending in a hospital. It's as simple as that," the head of state said on Friday, before participating in the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia. The head of state was asked if Romania should take new restrictive measures in the context of the spreading of the Delta variant, as some other European countries have started to take.