Public Acquisitions In Romania Grow Fivefold To Record High Of EUR49B In 2019 Vs 2009

Public Acquisitions In Romania Grow Fivefold To Record High Of EUR49B In 2019 Vs 2009. Public acquisitions in Romania reached a record value of EUR49 billion in 2019, fivefold higher than in 2009, per a report of the Institute for Public Policy (IPP). In 2020, the Romania State made acquisitions worth a total EUR37 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]