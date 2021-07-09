Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 54; tests performed in last 24 hours: 24,521

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 54; tests performed in last 24 hours: 24,521. As many as 54 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 24,521 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,081,174 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured. To date, 8,453,724 RT-PCR tests and 1,560,788 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 11,991 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,499 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,492 on request) and 12,530 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 13 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]