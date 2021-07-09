ASF OKs Public Offer Document Whereby Unirea Shopping Center Looks To Buy 290,758 Shares In ICSIM

ASF OKs Public Offer Document Whereby Unirea Shopping Center Looks To Buy 290,758 Shares In ICSIM. Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the public offer document whereby Unirea Shopping Center, which manages two shopping centers in Bucharest and Brasov, seeks to buy 290,758 shares in construction company ICSIM, accounting for 14.8% of the company’s share capital, ICSIM (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]