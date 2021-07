Antitrust Body Looks Into Deal Whereby Glovoappro Acquires Foodpanda

Romania's Competition Council said Friday it was looking into a deal whereby Glovoappro SRL seeks to acquire the company Foodpanda Ro SRL and, indirectly, the Pandamart business operated by Delivery Hero Dmart SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]